Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Roughed up on the road
Bernier allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 5-1 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday night.
Bernier didn't get a ton of help on any of the goals and three of them came on Vancouver power plays. It was the first loss of the season for the 31-year-old, who stopped 52 of 57 shots (.912) in wins over Dallas and Montreal in his previous two starts. Bernier will continue to rotate in for longtime starter Jimmy Howard as needed, although the playing time has been evenly split so far in 2019-20.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting in Vancouver•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Takes care of Habs•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets second start of young season•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Shoots down Stars at home•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting Sunday against Dallas•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Solved by Pens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.