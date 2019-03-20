Bernier will start in goal Thursday night against host St. Louis, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's a bit strange that Bernier will draw the next start for the Red Wings considering the team just bestowed a one-year, $4 million contract extension on No. 1 goalie Jimmy Howard. At any rate, Bernier will go to work against a Blues team that has won only four of the past 10 games but appears destined to earn a playoff spot.