Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Scheduled for work Thursday
Bernier will start in goal Thursday night against host St. Louis, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It's a bit strange that Bernier will draw the next start for the Red Wings considering the team just bestowed a one-year, $4 million contract extension on No. 1 goalie Jimmy Howard. At any rate, Bernier will go to work against a Blues team that has won only four of the past 10 games but appears destined to earn a playoff spot.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Steals win on home ice•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Preparing for matinee at home•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Loses in Montreal•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Preparing to face Habs•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Zapped by Lightning•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stacked against league's best•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...