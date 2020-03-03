Bernier will tend the home twine for Monday's clash with Colorado, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier will make an appearance for the 12th straight game Monday, and he's gone 0-3-1 along with a 3.37 GAA and .899 save percentage in his past five. It will likely be a stiff test for the 31-year-old, facing an Avalanche offense that ranks third in the league in goals per game this campaign (3.44). It's smart to avoid the Red Wings goaltenders of late, as the team is just 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.