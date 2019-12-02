Play

Bernier will start Monday's game against the Islanders, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier will be backed up by Eric Comrie, with Jimmy Howard still sidelined by a lower-body injury. The Islanders are 1-2-1 in their past four games with only four goals over that span, but it's still tough to trust Bernier given his 3.30 GAA and .894 save percentage.

