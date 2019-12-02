Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Set to face Islanders
Bernier will start Monday's game against the Islanders, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bernier will be backed up by Eric Comrie, with Jimmy Howard still sidelined by a lower-body injury. The Islanders are 1-2-1 in their past four games with only four goals over that span, but it's still tough to trust Bernier given his 3.30 GAA and .894 save percentage.
More News
