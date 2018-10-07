Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Set to make Red Wings debut
Bernier will get the starting nod in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Bernier inked a three-year deal with Detroit this offseason and should continue getting decent playing time along with Jimmy Howard. He registered a .913 save percentage and 2.85 GAA last year in his lone season with the Avalanche.
