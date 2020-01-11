Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Set to start Friday
Bernier will protect the home net in Friday's game versus the Senators, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bernier is 2-2-0 with eight goals against and a shutout over his last four starts. The Senators have scored just 12 goals on their current five-game losing streak, making Bernier a solid choice for DFS lineups Friday.
