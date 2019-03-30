Bernier (upper body) will undergo a scan to determine the extent of his injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Bruins, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bernier and Jimmy Howard combined for a shutout over the Devils on Friday, with the former kicking back 18 shots through two periods. Hopefully, this injury isn't serious, as Detroit's backup netminder carried a 2.68 GAA and .923 save percentage through six March contests into Friday's action against New Jersey -- by far his best month of the 2018-19 campaign.