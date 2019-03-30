Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Set up for medical scan
Bernier (upper body) will undergo a scan to determine the extent of his injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Bruins, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bernier and Jimmy Howard combined for a shutout over the Devils on Friday, with the former kicking back 18 shots through two periods. Hopefully, this injury isn't serious, as Detroit's backup netminder carried a 2.68 GAA and .923 save percentage through six March contests into Friday's action against New Jersey -- by far his best month of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Done for night•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Defeats Sharks•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Guarding net versus Sharks•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Singing blues•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Scheduled for work Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...