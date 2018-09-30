Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Sharp against powerful Leafs

Bernier made 22 saves in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Saturday night.

He's penciled in as the Wings' backup, but there's always a chance Bernier could start to steal time from Jimmy Howard. Use caution, though. Bernier is playing on a young squad with lots of holes. He'll need to star to bring fantasy value.

