Bernier made 37 saves in Monday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
After the veteran netminder failed to get traded at Monday's deadline, he rewarded the Wings with a strong performance. Bernier hadn't won a game in nearly a month, spending most of that time sidelined with a leg injury, and on the season he carries a 2.92 GAA and .914 save percentage.
