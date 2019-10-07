Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Shoots down Stars at home
Bernier made 19 saves in a 4-3 win over Dallas on Sunday.
Bernier picked up his first win of the season Sunday. Expected to split crease duties with Jimmy Howard, Bernier likely will wind up seeing action in anywhere between 35 and 40 games in 2019-20. Next, Detroit will travel to Montreal to face the Canadiens in their home opener Thursday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting Sunday against Dallas•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Solved by Pens•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stopping pucks versus Pens•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Clean bill of health•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Expected out for final contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.