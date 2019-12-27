Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Should be ready Sunday
Bernier (groin) is expected to be ready to return Sunday against Tampa Bay.
Bernier will miss a second straight game Saturday against Florida, but he should be available against the Lightning. Once he's given the green light, the 31-year-old vet will return to his role as Detroit's No. 1 netminder.
