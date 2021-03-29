Head coach Jeff Blashill said Monday that Bernier (leg) is expected to practice soonk, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bernier likely will need to get a few practices under his belt before returning to the lineup. Calvin Pickard won back-to-back games this past weekend, so he'll likely start ahead of Thomas Greiss until he falters or Bernier returns. Bernier posted a .918 save percentage and a 2.78 GAA over 17 games before this injury.
