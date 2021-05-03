Bernier turned aside 40 of 42 shots in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Another hard-luck loss for Bernier, who is winless in his last five starts (0-4-1) and has managed just one victory since the start of April (1-5-1). He was doomed by early goals in each of the first two periods Sunday, first a one-timer by Blake Coleman just 16 seconds into the game, then a point shot through traffic by Mikhail Sergachev at 1:09 of the middle stanza. Bernier fell to 9-11-1 on the year with 2.99 GAA and .914 save percentage.