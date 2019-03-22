Bernier made 19 saves for the Red Wings in a 5-2 loss to the Blues on Thursday.

The Wings are not a good team, so Bernier is stuck trying to bail them out. But he's just a man, not a superhero. Bernier has one win since Feb. 2. The Wings have been eliminated from the postseason now. Maybe it'll mean they will play loose and free hockey until season's end. If so, the Wings' goalies could get a bit more support. But we wouldn't count on it.