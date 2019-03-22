Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Singing blues
Bernier made 19 saves for the Red Wings in a 5-2 loss to the Blues on Thursday.
The Wings are not a good team, so Bernier is stuck trying to bail them out. But he's just a man, not a superhero. Bernier has one win since Feb. 2. The Wings have been eliminated from the postseason now. Maybe it'll mean they will play loose and free hockey until season's end. If so, the Wings' goalies could get a bit more support. But we wouldn't count on it.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Scheduled for work Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Steals win on home ice•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Preparing for matinee at home•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Loses in Montreal•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Preparing to face Habs•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Zapped by Lightning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...