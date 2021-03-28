Bernier (leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
Calvin Pickard will start a second straight game, while Thomas Greiss serves as the backup. Bernier's next chance to play is Tuesday's road game versus the Panthers.
