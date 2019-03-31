Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Sitting out Sunday
Bernier (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Bruins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bernier suffered an upper-body injury in Friday's win over the Devils, and he was set to undergo a medical scan after the game. The results of the test haven't been revealed, but it's bad enough to keep Bernier on the shelf. Jimmy Howard will likely start in goal as Bernier looks to get healthy for Tuesday's game versus the Penguins.
