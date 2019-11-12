Bernier is expected to patrol the road crease in Tuesday's game against the Ducks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Assuming he indeed plays, this will be Bernier's third straight start. The Red Wings have struggled to bag wins this year, so they're going to ride the hot hand. Bernier has won two straight games and posted a respectable .915 save percentage in the process. Meanwhile, the Ducks have dropped three straight decisions and scored exactly two goals in each contest.