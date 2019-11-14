Per Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site, Bernier was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Thursday night's road matchup with the Kings.

Bernier has been on a roll recently, picking up three straight wins while posting a 2.33 GAA. The 31-year-old backstop will try to secure his sixth victory of the season in a road matchup with an L.A. squad that's only averaging 2.88 goals per game at home this year, 25th in the NHL.