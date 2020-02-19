Bernier will tend the home goal for Tuesday's game against Montreal, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The 31-year-old will make an appearance in goal for the sixth straight time Tuesday, as he's gone 1-3-0 along with a 2.88 GAA and .914 save percentage in his past five games. Bernier could face quite a bit of rubber, as he's facing a Montreal offense that sits second in the league in shots per game this season (34.3).