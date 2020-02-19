Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Slated to start Tuesday
Bernier will tend the home goal for Tuesday's game against Montreal, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The 31-year-old will make an appearance in goal for the sixth straight time Tuesday, as he's gone 1-3-0 along with a 2.88 GAA and .914 save percentage in his past five games. Bernier could face quite a bit of rubber, as he's facing a Montreal offense that sits second in the league in shots per game this season (34.3).
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Needed in relief Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Succumbs to late surge•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod against Devils•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Bounced in Buffalo•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.