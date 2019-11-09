Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Slows down high-flying Bruins
Bernier stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 4-2 win over Boston on Friday.
Bernier turned in an impressive performance, handing the Bruins just their second loss in the last eight games while snapping his own personal seven-game winless streak (0-6-1). He had gone nearly a full month without winning a game, with his last victory coming Oct. 10 at Montreal. The 31-year-old is now 3-4-1 on the season with a rough 3.34 GAA and .891 save percentage, but more performances like Thursday's will certainly lead to a greater share of the workload.
