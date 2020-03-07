Bernier allowed just one goal on 33 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Bernier had gone 0-4-1 over his last five starts, but he put that poor run to rest with an excellent performance. The 31-year-old goalie improved to 14-21-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 44 starts. While it's tough to rely on Bernier to get wins with such a poor Red Wings team in front of him, his ratios are serviceable -- he can be trusted in DFS against weaker teams.