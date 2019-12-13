Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Snaps team's losing streak
Bernier made 26 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.
Kyle Connor was the only Jets player able to solve Bernier, as the winger scored twice on eight shots. Bernier stopped every other puck sent his way, ending Detroit's 12-game losing streak. This was a nice result, but Bernier still can't be trusted with the worst team in the league skating in front of him.
