Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Solved by Pens
Bernier permitted four goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 road loss to the Penguins.
Bernier yielded at least one goal in each period, and some guy named Sidney Crosby provided the dagger to the detriment of Detroit's primary backup goalie. The silver lining is that he played the whole game and at least looks physically ready for the upcoming season.
