Bernier will start in goal Saturday against host Tampa Bay, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bernier has lost eight straight games, and there's not much reason to believe that he'll snap the skid against the league's best team -- one that has defeated the Wings in each of their last 13 meetings. He's 6-15-5 with a 3.39 GAA and .896 save percentage through 29 games.