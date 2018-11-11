Bernier held on for a 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes, stopping 49 of 52 shots ahead of the skills competition Saturday.

The Hurricanes entered this contest averaging 41.1 shots per game, and they posted a plus-20 shot differential against Detroit, but Bernier brought his A-game and benefited from a two-goal surge from Anthony Mantha to give him a chance in overtime and the shootout. Of course, that was only the second win in six games for Bernier, and the Wings having a back-to-back set on the schedule helped him get the starting nod in the first place. Only in the event of a Jimmy Howard injury would Bernier stand to see multiple starts in a given week.