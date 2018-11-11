Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stands tall in shootout victory
Bernier held on for a 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes, stopping 49 of 52 shots ahead of the skills competition Saturday.
The Hurricanes entered this contest averaging 41.1 shots per game, and they posted a plus-20 shot differential against Detroit, but Bernier brought his A-game and benefited from a two-goal surge from Anthony Mantha to give him a chance in overtime and the shootout. Of course, that was only the second win in six games for Bernier, and the Wings having a back-to-back set on the schedule helped him get the starting nod in the first place. Only in the event of a Jimmy Howard injury would Bernier stand to see multiple starts in a given week.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Facing shot-happy Canes•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Loses again•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Home starter Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Leaves home crowd happy•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Pitted against Stars on Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stops 13 shots in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...