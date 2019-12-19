Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting against Leafs
Bernier will get the nod for Saturday's road tilt versus Toronto, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bernier gave up four goals on 38 shots against the Blue Jackets his last time out, the ninth time he's allowed four or more goals in a game this season. The Maple Leafs are putting 33.4 shots on net per game, so it could be a busy night for the netminder. Once Jimmy Howard (groin) returns from his conditioning stint in AHL Grand Rapids, the pair figure to go back to splitting the workload.
