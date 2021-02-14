Bernier (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and will start in the road crease Saturday versus the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Bernier posted an .881 save percentage and a 2-1-0 record before suffering an upper-body injury Jan. 28. He should be busy Saturday, as the Predators rank 10th in the league with 31.1 shots per game. However, they struggle to convert, sitting 27th with 2.36 goals per game.