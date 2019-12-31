Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting against San Jose
Bernier will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Sharks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bernier was sharp in his return to action Sunday against Tampa Bay, stopping 37 of 39 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 13th loss of the season due to a lack of goal support. The 31-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his eighth victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a struggling San Jose team that's gone 1-3-1 in its last five games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Makes 37 saves in return•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Healthy for Sunday's game•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Should be ready Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Out with groin injury•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Leaves with lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.