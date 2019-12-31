Bernier will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Sharks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bernier was sharp in his return to action Sunday against Tampa Bay, stopping 37 of 39 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 13th loss of the season due to a lack of goal support. The 31-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his eighth victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a struggling San Jose team that's gone 1-3-1 in its last five games.