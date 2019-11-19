Bernier was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, suggesting he'll start against the Senators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier's 5-4-2 despite an ugly 3.17 GAA and .892 save percentage. He has a nice opportunity to improve that record against an Ottawa team that has joined Detroit in the bottom five of the league standings, but Bernier's floor remains low regardless of opponent.