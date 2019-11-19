Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting battle of cellar dwellers
Bernier was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, suggesting he'll start against the Senators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bernier's 5-4-2 despite an ugly 3.17 GAA and .892 save percentage. He has a nice opportunity to improve that record against an Ottawa team that has joined Detroit in the bottom five of the league standings, but Bernier's floor remains low regardless of opponent.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Falls in overtime•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Slated to start in L.A.•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Grabs third straight win•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting Tuesday, as expected•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Slated for third straight start•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Back-to-back victories•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.