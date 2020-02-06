Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting in Buffalo
Bernier will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road matchup with the Sabres, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bernier has been razor sharp recently, maintaining a 1.54 GAA and .951 save percentage through his last two appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 0-2-0 record over that span due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a struggling Sabres squad that's gone 1-4-0 in its last five games.
