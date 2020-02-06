Bernier will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road matchup with the Sabres, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bernier has been razor sharp recently, maintaining a 1.54 GAA and .951 save percentage through his last two appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 0-2-0 record over that span due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a struggling Sabres squad that's gone 1-4-0 in its last five games.