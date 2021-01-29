Bernier will defend the road goal in Thursday's matchup against the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bernier and Thomas Greiss continue to alternate starts. After three games this year, Bernier sports an .889 save percentage and a 2-1-0 record. Dallas has been solid through three games, scoring a combined 12 goals in that stretch, but seven of those scores came in their season-opening win over the Predators.