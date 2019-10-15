Bernier will guard the goal during Tuesday's road game versus the Canucks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bernier was sharp in his last start Thursday against Montreal, stopping 33 of 35 shots en route to a 4-2 win. The 31-year-old will look to stay dialed in while attempting to pick up his third victory of the season in a road matchup with a Vancouver team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game this campaign, 19th in the NHL.