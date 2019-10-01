Bernier will guard the cage in Sunday's home game against the Stars, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier put up decent numbers during preseason play, maintaining a 2.76 GAA and .912 save percentage through four appearances. He'll look to pick up his first win of the 2019-20 campaign in a home matchup with a Dallas team that averaged 2.24 goals per game on the road in 2018-19, 29th in the NHL.