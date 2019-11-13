Bernier is the confirmed road starter for Tuesday's matchup against the Ducks, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As expected, coach Jeff Blashill will ride the hot hand, as Bernier has won back-to-back games and posted a .915 save percentage. The Ducks have lost three consecutive home outings and posted exactly two goals in each contest, so Bernier has a good shot at a third straight victory.