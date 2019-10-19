Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting versus Oilers
Bernier led his team onto the ice, indicating he will start Friday's game versus the Oilers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bernier is making his fourth appearances of the season. He's gone 2-1-0 with a 3.33 GAA and an .888 save percentage so far. The Oilers are averaging four goals per game this year, so this could be a tough matchup for the 31-year-old.
