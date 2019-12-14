Bernier will make a road start Saturday against the Canadiens, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Bernier has struggled lately, yielding a .892 save percentage and 3.44 GAA over his last five appearances, but he's still the team's most dependable backstop since Eric Comrie is simply a placeholder until Jimmy Howard (lower body) is back. The Canadiens ride a three-game winning streak into this contest, averaging three goals per game during that stretch.