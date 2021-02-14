Bernier (upper body) stopped 21 of 23 shots Saturday in a 4-2 win over Nashville.

Bernier was given a 3-0 lead through 40 minutes and made it hold up despite third-period goals by Filip Forsberg and Rocco Grimaldi. It was a nice showing for the 32-year-old, who was making his first appearance since being injured Jan. 28. Bernier improved to 3-1-0 on the year with a 3.22 GAA and .886 save percentage.