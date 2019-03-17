Bernier stopped 41 of 42 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the islanders.

It's the second time this season the isles have fired more than 40 shots at Bernier in a game, but the veteran netminder came through with a better result this time and picked up his first win since Feb. 2. He's been alternating starts with Jimmy Howard in March, and Bernier now has a solid 2.51 GAA and .931 save percentage overt his last four outings.