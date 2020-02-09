Bernier stopped 39 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

The tone for the afternoon was set when the Boston power play failed to capitalize on three minor penalties by Detroit -- two of which overlapped to create a 5-on-3 -- late the first period, thanks largely to some huge stops by Bernier. The 31-year-old goalie is now 5-4-0 over his last nine starts, a fairly impressive record given Detroit's woes this season, with a stellar 1.87 GAA and .941 save percentage.