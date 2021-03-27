Bernier (leg) remains unavailable ahead of Saturday's clash with Columbus, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bernier will miss a fourth straight game Saturday and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return. The veteran backstop can be considered out indefinitely until the Red Wings release an update clarifying his status.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Considered day-to-day for now•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Injured in second period•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Rock-solid in winning effort•