Bernier permitted five goals on 15 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 road loss to the Capitals.

Making his third straight in a four-game stretch, Bernier only lasted for 30:06 before getting the ol' heave-ho in favor of traditional starter Jimmy Howard. Wings coach Jeff Blashill kept Bernier in goal even after Alex Ovechkin struck twice in a row, but the ensuing power-play tally from T.J. Oshie prompted the switch to Howard. Detroit's primary backup falls to 4-8-0 to go along with unsightly rate stats, including a 3.66 GAA and .884 save percentage. Only use Bernier if you're desperate for help in goal.