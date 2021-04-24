Bernier will guard the home net in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier has been up and down since returning from injury, posting an .861 save percentage and a 1-3-0 record. Nevertheless, he's enjoyed a solid season given the circumstances, recording a 9-9-0 record and a .908 save percentage. The Stars head into Saturday's game with 2.85 goals per game (15th in the league).