Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stopping pucks versus Pens
Bernier will defend the cage against host Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bernier is dialed-in ahead of the new season, having maintained a 1.94 GAA and .933 save percentage over two starts and 46:17 between the pipes. Still, that's a tiny sample size, and if history is any indication, the career backup will be hard-pressed to carry the momentum into the regular season for a long stretch.
