Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stops 13 shots in relief
Bernier saved 13-of-15 shots after entering the game in the second period of Monday's 7-3 loss to Montreal.
Things just aren't going well in Detroit right now, as the team fell to 0-4-2 in embarrassing fashion. Neither Bernier nor Jimmy Howard have been particularly impressive, with Howard getting rocked for five goals Monday. It would be smart to avoid Detroit's goaltenders for fantasy purposes right now.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Shelled for eight goals Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: In goal against B's•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Done in by former employer•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Set to make Red Wings debut•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Sharp against powerful Leafs•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets nod for preseason finale•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...