Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stops 13 shots in relief

Bernier saved 13-of-15 shots after entering the game in the second period of Monday's 7-3 loss to Montreal.

Things just aren't going well in Detroit right now, as the team fell to 0-4-2 in embarrassing fashion. Neither Bernier nor Jimmy Howard have been particularly impressive, with Howard getting rocked for five goals Monday. It would be smart to avoid Detroit's goaltenders for fantasy purposes right now.