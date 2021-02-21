Bernier made 38 saves Saturday in a 2-1 victory over Florida.
He was the story of the game and his teammates fed off his exploits. Bernier has been exceptional of late with a 2-1 record and just four goals allowed in his last three starts. The Wings aren't the most exciting team, but Bernier will bring value if the team continues its strong play behind him.
