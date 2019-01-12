Bernier stopped 23 of 26 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Winnipeg's final goal came into an empty net, as Bernier's first start of 2019 didn't go too smoothly. The 30-year-old is now 1-5-2 over his last eight outings with a 3.73 GAA and an .886 save percentage, and while Jimmy Howard isn't playing a whole lot better at the moment, Bernier is a long way from displacing him at the top of Detroit's depth chart.