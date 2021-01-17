Bernier delivered a 29-save, 4-2 win over Carolina on Saturday.
Bernier's performance Saturday was solid. The Wings will continue to spend the better part of this year staring up at every other team, so savor these little moments. Bernier is a risk in the net most nights.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Rocked by Hurricanes•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tasked with Tuesday's start•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Hangs on for shootout win•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Snaps skid versus Blackhawks•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Friday•