Bernier allowed four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Bernier actually took a 1-0 lead into the third period, but the Devils struck for four goals in four minutes between the 5:10 and 9:10 marks of the final frame to turn what had been a strong outing into a poor one. Such is life playing on the league-worst Red Wings.

