Bernier allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Oilers on Friday.

It was a good performance for the veteran goalie, but he only received a goal of support. Bernier is now 2-2-0 with 11 goals allowed on 126 shots this year. He shouldn't have to wait too long for his next start, as the Red Wings have a back-to-back when they host the Canucks on Tuesday and visit the Senators on Wednesday.