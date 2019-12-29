Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Suiting up Sunday
Bernier will guard the road cage against the Lightning on Sunday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
As expected, Bernier will draw the tough Lightning offense after Jimmy Howard allowed five goals to the Panthers on Saturday. Bernier has registered a 2.26 GAA and .938 save percentage over his last four starts, but still owns a 3.24 GAA and .897 save percentage for the season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Healthy for Sunday's game•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Should be ready Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Out with groin injury•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Leaves with lower-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting against Leafs•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Bashed by Jackets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.