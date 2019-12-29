Play

Bernier will guard the road cage against the Lightning on Sunday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

As expected, Bernier will draw the tough Lightning offense after Jimmy Howard allowed five goals to the Panthers on Saturday. Bernier has registered a 2.26 GAA and .938 save percentage over his last four starts, but still owns a 3.24 GAA and .897 save percentage for the season.

